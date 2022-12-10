The Seattle Seahawks had to have taken a sigh of relief when they saw the Carolina Panthers trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey in late October knowing that the Panthers were set to march into town in Week 14.

Of course, this sigh of relief was short-lived when McCaffrey was traded to an NFC West rival in the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks will now have to deal with him twice a season for the foreseeable future, which includes an upcoming meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

But when the Seahawks host the McCaffrey-less Panthers at Lumen Field on Sunday, they were potentially set to do so also without facing Carolina's standout running back D'Onta Foreman, who entered Week 14 prep with foot and rib injuries.

Yet, despite a pair of nagging injuries, Foreman practiced in full and was cleared on Friday. This could be bad news for a Seahawks running defense that is allowing the second-most rushing yards per game this season (155.3).

Foreman will look to take advantage, as he's had some impressive performances since taking over for McCaffrey in the backfield. He's had four 100-yard rushing games, which included 26 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns in Carolina's 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 30.



Foreman may not be a household name in the NFL, but he's clearly capable of gashing a susceptible Seahawks running defense when the two teams kickoff on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

