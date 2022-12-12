Seattle Seahawks Urgency: Need 'Solutions - Yesterday!' Live In-Game Updates

The Seattle Seahawks' playoff plans just ran into a problem, courtesy of the visiting Carolina Panthers.

Final score: Panthers 30, Seahawks 24.

Said Seattle's Ryan Neal: "We’ve got to find a solution and we’ve got to find it yesterday.”

How did it all unfold? Walk through it with us ...

With five games left in the season, the Seattle Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and have played their way into a playoff spot if the season were to end today. Not only are they are playoff contenders, but the Seahawks are still in contention for an NFC West crown.

Now, they turn their attention to a home game against a Carolina Panthers team that is 4-8 but is 0-5 on the road this season. That being said, the Seahawks cannot overlook the Panthers.

Leading the way for Seattle is quarterback Geno Smith, who is continuing to put together an MVP-caliber season with the plethora of weapons around him on offense.

However, he will be without the running back duo of rookie phenom Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas which will not make life easy for the offense.

A win for the Seahawks does not guarantee a playoff spot but it does help them keep pace in a tough NFC playoff picture, as well as in the race for the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers.

Stay tuned for live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks take on the Panthers from Lumen Field on Sunday Afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 0, Panthers 10

The Seahawks will start on defense.

The Panthers will start their drive at their own 28.

On 3rd and 10 Chuba Hubbard gets the carry and picks up 12 yards for the first down, keeping the drive alive.

Another third down conversion for the Panthers as Darnold finds Shenault for 11 yards on 3rd and 5.

FIELD GOAL PANTHERS: Pineiro drills the 47-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 3-0 lead with 7:05 left in the first quarter. The drive went 43 yards on 13 plays, taking 7:55 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

INTERCEPTION PANTHERS: Smith's pass intended for Lockett is intercepted by Horn, giving Carolina good field position.

The Panthers will start their drive at the Seattle 13.

TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS: Darnold finds Smith for the 13-yard touchdown. Pineiro's extra point attempt is good to give extend the Panthers lead to 10-0 with 6:44 left in the first quarter. The drive went 13 yards on 1 play, taking :05 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Smith goes deep to Fant on 3rd and 5 but it falls incomplete, however an offsides on the Panthers keeps the drive alive.

Seattle gets the one first down but that is all as they will be forced to punt on their second possession.

The Panthers will start their drive at their own 26.

Darnold finds Shenault for 9 yards and then a pair of 17-yard completions to Blackshear and Hubbard push the Panthers deep into Seattle territory.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 14, Panthers 20

TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS: Hubbard plunges in for the 1-yard touchdown. Pineiro's extra point attempt is good to extend the Panthers lead to 17-0 with 12:35 left in the second quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:52 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 33.

Smith finds Goodwin for a big gain of 38 yards on 3rd and 5, followed by a gain of 17 yards to Lockett.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith finds Lockett for the 4-yard touchdown pass. Myers' extra point attempt is good to cut Carolina's lead to 17-7 with 9:26 left in the second quarter. The drive went 67 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:09 off the clock.

The Panthers will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks defense comes to life, getting to Darnold for a 7-yard sack on 3rd down to force a punt after a three and out.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 42.

INTERCEPTION PANTHERS: Smith's pass intended for Metcalf is intercepted for his second interception of the game.

The Panthers will start their drive at the Seattle 39.

FIELD GOAL PANTHERS: Pineiro drills the 32-yard field goal to extend Carolina's lead to 20-7 with 2:09 left in the second quarter. The drive went 25 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:09 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at the Carolina 46.

Smith finds Metcalf for a gain of 10 yards on 3rd and 3 to keep the drive alive for the Seahawks.

Another big 3rd down conversion as Smith finds Goodwin for 15 yards on 3rd and 8 to move into the red zone.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith finds Metcalf for the 12-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to cut Carolina's lead to 20-14 with :16 left in the second quarter. The drive went 46 yards on 9 plays, taking 1:53 off the clock.

The Panthers will start their drive at own 25, and run one play to end the half.

THIRD QUARTER: Seahawks 17, Panthers 20

The Seahawks receive the second half kick and start their drive at their own 40.

Smith finds Goodwin for a gain of 14 yards and a couple plays later scrambles for a gain of 13 as the Seahawks move into Carolina territory.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers drills the 27-yard field goal to cut Carolina's lead to 20-17 with 10:00 left in the third quarter. The drive went 51 yards on 9 plays, taking 5:00 off the clock.

The Panthers will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks defense comes out of halftime and forces the Panthers offense to go three and out and punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 20.

Nothing going for Seattle on that drive, though, as they will go three and out and punt the ball right back to Carolina.

The Panthers will start their drive at their own 31.

Darnold finds Marshall for a gain of 18 yards to move the ball to midfield and then scrambles for a gain of 26 yards deep into Seattle territory.

On 4th and 1 the Panthers keep the offense on the field and Foreman picks up 3 yards for the first down.

They keep the offense on the field again on 4th and Goal, but the Seahawks get the turnover on downs.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 3.

Smith finds Lockett for a big gain of 10 yards on 3rd and 10 to keep Seattle's drive alive.

FOURTH QUARTER: Seahawks 24, Panthers 30

The Seahawks get a few first downs but that will be all as they once again are forced to punt.

The Panthers will start their drive at their own 26.

Gains of 11 and 12 yards from Hubbard move the ball across midfield as the Panthers look to extend their lead.

Blackshear gets in on the action as he rushes for 16 yards on 2nd and 10 to move deeper into Seattle territory.

TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS: Blackshear rushes up the middle for the 8-yard touchdown. Pineiro's extra point attempt is good to extend Carolina's lead to 27-17 with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 74 yards on 10 plays, taking 5:26 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks once again go three and out, and will be forced to punt as time runs out on any comeback attempt.

The Panthers will start their drive at their own 35.

Carolina is ripping off chunks on the ground as Foreman goes for 11 yards and 7 yards, followed by a Hubbard gain of 7 yards to move into Seattle territory.

FIELD GOAL PANTHERS: Pineiro drills the 39-yard field goal to extend Carolina's lead to 30-17 with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 44 yards on 9 plays, taking 4:21 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Smith finds Lockett on the first play of the drive for 23 yards as the Seahawks look for the miracle comeback win.

On 4th and 7 Smith finds Metcalf for a gain of 25 yards to move the ball into Carolina territory.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: Smith finds Goodwin for the 24-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to cut Carolina's lead to 30-24 with :16 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 6 plays, taking 1:40 off the clock.

The onside kick attempt fails and brings an end to the game.

END OF GAME

