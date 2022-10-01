Skip to main content

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Provides Injury Update on CB Tre Brown

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown impressed during his injury-shortened rookie season. Now close to being fully recovered, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Brown's potential return date.

The Seattle Seahawks have received a wealth of good news surrounding the health of their cornerbacks, and the good news continues to roll in.

On Friday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced that corners Artie Burns and Sidney Jones IV, who received first-team reps in training camp, will be available to play in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

Better yet, Seattle's defensive backs room is poised to get another boost, as second-year corner Tre Brown is getting close to returning from a left patellar tendon injury suffered in late November last year.

"He’s still a few weeks away, but they’re now putting dates on (his return)," Carroll revealed. "They think he has a chance to get back. I told him, ‘Okay, they give you those dates, beat it and compete to come back sooner than that.’ So, it’s a couple weeks from now.”

A fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Brown totaled 10 tackles and a pass defended in five games. He allowed a completion percentage under 50 percent and started each of his last three games before the injury.

The last update on Brown came a few weeks before the start of the season, when Carroll announced he'd be unable to play and had yet to begin running. Now, with Brown's return quickly approaching, he's officially checked that box.

"He did run full speed and he clicked off a great time, too," said Carroll. "That’s a great indicator.”

Once Brown is back in the fold, the Seahawks will have a plethora of options to roll onto the field in the secondary. Considering Seattle ranks 25th in pass defense, the reinforcements appear to be coming at just the right.

