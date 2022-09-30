Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season.

Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

The Lions also find themselves at 1-2 with losses to Philadelphia and Minnesota and a win over the Commanders sandwiched in between.

When the Seahawks beat Detroit in Week 17 last year, Seattle running back Rashaad Penny ran wild over the Lions' defense for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

Penny hasn't found that rhythm yet in 2022, and he may be due. Against Atlanta last week, Penny had a season-high in yards (66) and carries (14).

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's biggest worry through three games is the defense's inability to stop the run. Seattle gives up 157 yards, which is 30th in the league. The 49ers ran for 189 yards in Week 2 and Atlanta followed that with 179 yards last week, when Falcons rusher Cordarrelle Patterson registered a career-high 141 yards against the Lions.

Seattle has allowed each of its first three opponents in 2022 to hit the 100-yard rushing mark for the second year in a row. Last season, the Seahawks didn't stop a team from hitting that mark until Week 7.

"I would have liked to have gotten off to a faster start with what we are doing," Carroll said.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks (1-2) vs. Detroit Lions (1-2)

WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan (65,000)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, 10 a.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +3.5 (-110), Detroit Lions -3.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 48 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seattle Seahawks +155, Detroit Lions -188

