Skip to main content

Tre Brown 'Not Going to Make It' Back For Seahawks Season Opener

Still in the midst of a lengthy recovery from a severe knee injury, Brown will miss at least the first games before being activated by Seattle.

As expected, the Seahawks will have to wait a bit longer for the return of a healthy Tre Brown in their secondary.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Brown will not be ready to play in time for Seattle's season opener as he continues to recover from a patellar tendon injury. Still on the PUP list, he hasn't made enough progress in his rehabilitation to return to the practice field in any capacity yet.

"He's not going to make it through," Carroll said of Brown's status for Week 1.

Brown, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, impressed in five games for the Seahawks as a rookie. In coverage, he yielded a completion percentage below 50 percent and didn't allow a single touchdown. He also proved to be a proficient tackler, including stuffing Steelers receiver Ray Ray McCloud on third down in overtime to give his team a shot at a road victory.

Unfortunately, in just his third start at right cornerback in Week 11, Brown injured his knee while trying to defend Cardinals receiver A.J. Green on a deep ball. He was able to leave under his own power, but he underwent season-ending surgery shortly after and has been a spectator throughout Seattle's offseason program and training camp.

Earlier in training camp, Carroll seemed more optimistic about Brown's chances of returning in the near future. But he has yet to ramp up to full speed running and the Seahawks have been cautious with him given the nature of his injury.

If there's a silver lining, at least from the team's perspective, Seattle appears to be in good shape at cornerback even without Brown. Veterans Sidney Jones and Artie Burns have enjoyed stellar camps when healthy, journeyman Mike Jackson has been a revelation in his second camp with the organization, and incoming rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have been impressive pushing for potential starting roles.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With Brown set to miss at least the first four regular season games on the PUP list, Jackson will likely fill his spot on the 53-man roster. Per league rules, the Seahawks will have a three-week window to activate him once he returns to the practice field.

In additional injury news, Carroll indicated safety Ryan Neal (ankle) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) are making positive strides. But while both may start practicing in limited fashion this week, neither will be ready to suit up against the Cowboys in Friday's preseason finale.

However, per Carroll, receiver Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Burns (groin) both have a good chance to play if they make it through the practice week without any setbacks. Defensive tackle L.J. Collier (elbow) returned to practice this week and remains a game-time decision on whether or not he will play.

As for rookie running back Ken Walker III, Carroll remained coy about a possible timeline for his return from a hernia procedure. While his status seems murky for the season opener, if anyone would be able to bounce back from "unusual circumstances" quick enough to suit up against the Broncos, Carroll isn't counting the reigning Doak Walker Award winner out.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_18606293
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'May Have 2 Number Ones' at QB

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Preview: Final Dress Rehearsal, Quarterback Competition

By Bri Amaranthus
Jordyn Brooks
Seahawks News

Seahawks Cutdown: 'Epidemic' Tackling Problem? 'Hasn’t Been Great' As Coach Pete Carroll Evaluates

By Logan Macdonald
Stroud
Seahawks News

NFL Mock Draft: Should Seahawks Select Franchise Quarterback or Build Trenches?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_18876843
Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Awards: Rookie Phenom Tariq Woolen Steals Show

By Corbin K. Smith
D2CCZEUACZC3NHMQ7JD42FHQE4
Seahawks News

'Big Arm': Chris Simms Driving Seahawks QB Geno Smith Hype Train

By Kevin Tame, Jr
kenneth walker III
Seahawks News

'Tender': Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Injury Update via Coach Pete Carroll

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18866132 (1)
Seahawks News

Vision Becomes Reality: DeeJay Dallas Poised For Bigger Role in Third Season With Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith