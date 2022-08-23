Tre Brown 'Not Going to Make It' Back For Seahawks Season Opener

As expected, the Seahawks will have to wait a bit longer for the return of a healthy Tre Brown in their secondary.

According to coach Pete Carroll, Brown will not be ready to play in time for Seattle's season opener as he continues to recover from a patellar tendon injury. Still on the PUP list, he hasn't made enough progress in his rehabilitation to return to the practice field in any capacity yet.

"He's not going to make it through," Carroll said of Brown's status for Week 1.

Brown, a 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, impressed in five games for the Seahawks as a rookie. In coverage, he yielded a completion percentage below 50 percent and didn't allow a single touchdown. He also proved to be a proficient tackler, including stuffing Steelers receiver Ray Ray McCloud on third down in overtime to give his team a shot at a road victory.

Unfortunately, in just his third start at right cornerback in Week 11, Brown injured his knee while trying to defend Cardinals receiver A.J. Green on a deep ball. He was able to leave under his own power, but he underwent season-ending surgery shortly after and has been a spectator throughout Seattle's offseason program and training camp.

Earlier in training camp, Carroll seemed more optimistic about Brown's chances of returning in the near future. But he has yet to ramp up to full speed running and the Seahawks have been cautious with him given the nature of his injury.

If there's a silver lining, at least from the team's perspective, Seattle appears to be in good shape at cornerback even without Brown. Veterans Sidney Jones and Artie Burns have enjoyed stellar camps when healthy, journeyman Mike Jackson has been a revelation in his second camp with the organization, and incoming rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have been impressive pushing for potential starting roles.

With Brown set to miss at least the first four regular season games on the PUP list, Jackson will likely fill his spot on the 53-man roster. Per league rules, the Seahawks will have a three-week window to activate him once he returns to the practice field.

In additional injury news, Carroll indicated safety Ryan Neal (ankle) and receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) are making positive strides. But while both may start practicing in limited fashion this week, neither will be ready to suit up against the Cowboys in Friday's preseason finale.

However, per Carroll, receiver Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Burns (groin) both have a good chance to play if they make it through the practice week without any setbacks. Defensive tackle L.J. Collier (elbow) returned to practice this week and remains a game-time decision on whether or not he will play.

As for rookie running back Ken Walker III, Carroll remained coy about a possible timeline for his return from a hernia procedure. While his status seems murky for the season opener, if anyone would be able to bounce back from "unusual circumstances" quick enough to suit up against the Broncos, Carroll isn't counting the reigning Doak Walker Award winner out.

