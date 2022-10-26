Seahawks RBs: Ken Walker III & 'Marvelous' DeeJay Dallas - Coach Pete Carroll Reveals 'Favorites'

A much-deserved spotlight has been beaming upon the Seattle Seahawks over the past two weeks, as back-to-back wins have come on the shoulders of a revived defense, quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Sunday's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was a special day for Walker III in particular. He gashed the LA defense with 23 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns in true superstar fashion.



But it's the non-statistical contributions of backup running back DeeJay Dallas that Carroll has continued to take notice of. Now in his third year as a Seahawk, Dallas' presence remains as vital as ever, serving as learning shoulder for Walker III to lean on and a strong leader in the locker room.

He's doing this all while being one of Carroll's "favorites."

"He's a marvelous part of this team," Carroll said. "He's such a great force spiritually, he's got such a great attitude. and when he plays, he plays with such aggressiveness and confidence and toughness ... He’s one of my favorites because he's just always on it. (His) attitude is incredible and it's very infectious."

Dallas has been a consistent factor on special teams this season, returning kicks and running down opposing returners. He's been quiet on offense this season, but had his best game of the campaign on Sunday, rushing six times for 35 yards and catching both of his targets for six yards.

These numbers won't win you your fantasy matchup, but it's continued to win over the heart of Carroll, who was impressed with the physicality Dallas has run with.

"You saw it in his running game right off the bat," Dallas said. "The first couple runs he had, he was blasting for yards, all the way to the last time he carried the ball. But we're one-two punching with him and feeling really good about it right now and he is a tremendous part of our team."

Dallas' expected role as a third-down pass-catcher has yet to come to fruition this season, but his impact continues to be unmatched in ways that often go unnoticed. But the Seahawks will need him to pop off the screen in any way that he can on Sunday when Seattle hosts the Cinderella story New York Giants, who march in Lumen Field with a 6-1 record.

The Seahawks and Giants kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT.

