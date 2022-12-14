Seahawks vs. 49ers: DK Metcalf Reveals What's Needed to 'Come Out on Top'

Don't bother telling him. Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf knows what's at stake on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Seattle Seahawks want to keep their hopes of winning an NFC West title alive, they'll need to come out on top in what should be an emotional and playoff-like atmosphere Thursday night at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Even on a short week following a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf has moved on to this all-important test and knows what's at stake.

And despite all the bumps and bruises, the Seahawks have sustained during their current two-game losing streak, Metcalf says a win at this point in the season will come down to pure will.

"Against a divisional opponent, it's all about who wants it more ... and who's physically prepared for a game like this cause it's a four-day turnaround," Metcalf said.

The Seahawks (7-6) should want a win more than the 49ers (9-4), as it would significantly boost their postseason hopes while bringing them a step closer to snatching the divisional crown from San Francisco.



The Niners can afford a loss, though in the history of sports, this has never impacted a team's drive to go out and win.

The circumstances are made even tougher considering the short week of prep, but Metcalf simplified what it will take to Seattle to overcome this to pull out a win.

"For a Thursday night game, I would say the team that's most mentally prepared and who can recover the fastest will come out on top," Metcalf said.

The Seahawks played arguably their worst game of the season in the first meeting with the 49ers in Week 2 on Sept. 18. Seattle lost 27-7, as the only points for the Seahawks came on a blocked field goal from rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen that was returned 86 yards by Mike Jackson for a touchdown.

The Seahawks can't rely on this kind of special-teams luck again against a Niners defense that is arguably one of the league's best. Metcalf, in particular, will need a big answer, as he had just four catches for 35 yards in the first meeting.

Potentially one of the most emotional games of the season will kick off in front of the 12th man at Lumen Field on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. PT.

