Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'Confident' Rookies Helping Lead Seattle's Resurgence

What the Seattle Seahawks have accomplished this season is something essentially no one outside of the organization saw coming.

Seahawks' general manager John Schneider, in an interview with FOX Sports, gave a very candid answer as to how the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson was perceived.

"We got the s--- kicked out of us all summer really," Schneider said.

The trade was considered at best a head-scratcher and at worst an awful move, especially with Geno Smith and Drew lock set to battle over the summer for the starting spot. When Smith was named the starter it was considered a purely tanking move by some.

Then, the Seahawks started winning. Now, after 10 games they sit at 6-4 and atop the NFC West. As for why they have been remarkably competitive, a big reason is the performance of a deep rookie class.

"They're confident," Schneider said. "They're great workers, and they act like they are pros, all of them. I think Tyler Lockett said it best: None of them really talk. They just listen, work their asses off and keep working at their profession."

From cornerback Tariq Woolen to running back Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks nailed their 2022 draft class at several key positions. Now, as Smith has emerged as a franchise-caliber quarterback, it will be much easier to build out the rest of the team in the coming offseason.

The Seahawks may not end up competing for a Super Bowl this season, but the pieces are in place. They have assembled a new young core and nailed the quarterback position, two of the hardest aspects of rebuilding.

As the rookies grow and progress in the NFL, Seattle will continue to have something special building.

