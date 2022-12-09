Seahawks QB Geno Smith 'Having Fun' With Seattle's Offensive Weapons

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has turned heads this season, putting up MVP-caliber numbers en route to leading Seattle into what would be a playoff spot if the season ended today.

Not only is Smith putting up MVP numbers for Seattle, but the quarterback acknowledged how much fun he is having this season.

"It is extremely fun especially when you have guys around you like I have and like we have," Smith said. "It’s been a blessing all year to play with these guys. I told them that the other day."

"Just being able to go out there and compete with these guys and having the opportunity to lead these guys, it is all I can ask for. I’ve been extremely excited about that every single week."

Any quarterback would love to work with the weapons that Smith has at his disposal, but Smith at the same time has helped elevate their game.

The receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are having a phenomenal season, combining for 1,634 yards and 12 touchdowns on 133 receptions. Meanwhile, rookie phenom running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns to keep defenses honest.

"When you have guys like DK (Metcalf), Tyler (Lockett), Noah (Fant), Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson," Smith said. "the backs that we have, Ken Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer, and the guys that we have up front."

"It makes for an exciting offense, and it really allows me to do my job at a high level.”

It is clear that the Seahawks are having fun once more, and with Smith leading such a dynamic offense into a possible playoff spot it isn't hard to see why.

