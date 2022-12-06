Seahawks 'Bunch of Gibberish'? Coach Pete Carroll Offers Playoff Plan

The Seattle Seahawks 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams pushed their record up to 7-5 and saw them move into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Of course, there is still five games left in the season in which anything can happen, but if the season did end today the Seahawks would be a playoff team. For a team who entered this season set for a supposed rebuild, they are well ahead of schedule.

Pete Carroll, who believed this Seahawks team could shock some people during the offseason, still believes that they have what it takes to make a run in the playoffs.

“We’ve got to win some games. If we keep winning games, we’ll be OK," Carroll said. "We’ll have a shot at it. We have some of the elements that you need that we are fortunate to have; leadership, we’ve got quarterback play, we’ve got a style about us, we’ve got a kicking game."

However, while Carroll likes what he has seen from Seattle, he acknowledged that all that matters now is winning games to get into the playoffs in the first place.

"We’ve got a lot of things that are really positive about this team, but it doesn’t matter,'' he said. "It’s a bunch of gibberish unless we win some games. We have to try to win out, win one at a time, and see what happens.”

As the Seahawks prepare for their final five-game stretch, they kick it off with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers. If they can continue to win, taking it one game at a time, then they will be poised to make a deep run come the playoffs.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.