Seahawks Run 'Not a Fairy Tale,' Says QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith has had an incredible season for the Seattle Seahawks. But he doesn't see it as a fluke like many others do.

The Seattle Seahawks have been arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL this season.

After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason and "settling" for last year's backup Geno Smith to start, expectations were leaning closer to the No. 1 pick for the Seahawks than the playoffs.

However, the Seahawks shocked the world and returned to the postseason, while Wilson and the Broncos are watching them from the couch. Some may describe the Seahawks' season as a fairy-tale, but Smith doesn't see it that way.

"I would say it's not a fairy-tale," Smith said. "I'd say it's very much reality, and where we are as a team is that we've been working hard. We put a lot of good stuff on tape as a team. I think we've came a long way since the beginning of the season, since training camp and OTAs, and it's all just a result of the hard work and all the repetition that everyone has put in. For us that's what it's about, sticking to the process, staying focused on the process and making sure that's the main focus and everything else will take care of itself."

Making the playoffs is one thing, but winning in the postseason is another, especially in a rematch with the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, who swept them in the regular season.

The Seahawks are 9.5-point underdogs against the 49ers on Saturday, and Smith has the chance to prove once again that Seattle is not just a feel-good, fairy-tale story, but rather a true contender.

