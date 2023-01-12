Seahawks QB Geno Smith on Contract Talks: 'Business First'

Before Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith knew his team would be advancing to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card, he opened up about his potential approach to contract talks for this offseason.

When the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime at Lumen Field on Sunday night, they didn't know what would happen next.

Seattle's playoff hopes hung in the arms of the Detroit Lions, who got the job done and defeated the Green Bay Packers to send the Seahawks to the playoffs, where they'll visit the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Saturday in the NFC Wild Card.

But before the Seahawks knew they'd be advancing, it was natural to talk a bit about the future when the players spoke with the media after the game.

Questions about the future rained particularly over the head of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason. And at age 33, it marks what is essentially his first and last shot at a big-time pay day. Whether he'll sign on the dotted line in Seattle or elsewhere remains a mystery as of now.

"I feel great about where I stand with this organization and my teammates and everybody else, but it's always -- it's always a business first," Smith said Sunday. "So I look at it like that. I understand that, and I have to handle my business as well."

Smith has captured the hearts of the 12th Man this season while being a fantastic teammate, player and person along the way. But given his age, it'd be hard to blame him for signing with a team that could give him more money.

It's an inevitable situation that, in a way, he doesn't want to come.

"I hope March doesn't come," he said. "I'm focused on football right now, but, you know, the thing is that it's a business. Football is a business. A lot of people have a lot of decisions to make. That's where I'll leave it at."

If Smith manages to lead Seattle to a major postseason upset over the Niners, he'll give the Seahawks all the more reason to make him a part of their future.

Seattle and San Francisco kickoff at 1:30 p.m. PT from Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

