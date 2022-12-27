Seahawks Claim Ex Ravens DT, Waive Daviyon Nixon

The Seattle Seahawks are adding depth to their defensive line ahead of Sunday's pivotal meeting with the New York Jets at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks announced Tuesday that they have claimed former Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Isaiah Mack off waivers and have waived defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon in a corresponding move.

Mack went undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2019, but stayed close to school after making the Tennessee Titans 53-man roster before being waived during November of that season. He then spent time on the practice squads for the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers until joining the Ravens in 2021.

Mack started one game for the Titans during his time with the team. In limited action, he finished his rookie season with eight total tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery of former No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston in a 27-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2019 season.

Mack joined the Ravens prior to the beginning of this season. He suited up during Baltimore's 17-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, recording three total tackles and a tackle-for-loss.

But the Ravens waived Mack on Monday, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home.

