Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III: 'I Don't Feel Like a Rookie' After Win vs. Cardinals

Ever since Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III took over the backfield in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, he's hardly looked like a rookie.

Right out of the gates in the 39-32 loss to New Orleans, he showed the league what he was capable of with a 69-yard touchdown run. Since then, he hasn't looked back for a second and has seemingly taken the league by storm in the process.

Adding a career-high 26 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals has all but solidified Walker III into a workhorse back. Even in a ball-dominant role usually commanded by a veteran, he admitted he no longer feels like a rookie.

"I don't feel like a rookie, but at the same time I still like to learn from the vets," Walker III said. "I feel like it's great to be able to learn a lot from the vets and the guys that have been in the league for a minute. But all in all, I don't feel much like a rookie."

Walker iced Sunday's win for a Seahawks team (6-3) that is creeping closer toward winning a stumbling NFC West. His two touchdown runs came late in the fourth quarter, giving Seattle a comfortable cushion.

But the Seahawks will need him more than ever during the season's final stretch. Safe to say coach Pete Carroll has all the confidence that the rookie is capable of continuing to carry the load based on how highly he continues to speak of him.



"It's so fun to watch him cause he just keeps slipping and seeing things and looks like he's gonna score on every one of those plays," Carroll said. "You're fortunate to get him on the ground. He's really, really a good player."

Walker III is now up to seven rushing touchdowns this season, which is good for the fourth-most rushing scores amongst running backs despite him not being the go-to starter since Week 1.

The not-so-new rookie will now take his talents overseas when the Seahawks play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich, Germany on Sunday.

