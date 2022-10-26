Skip to main content

'These Guys Are Fast,' Says Pete Carroll; Seahawks Winning With Speed

The Seattle Seahawks have boasted one of the fastest rosters in the NFL this season.

After a rollercoaster start to the season, the Seattle Seahawks have battled their way to a 4-3 record and the NFC West lead.

"Seven weeks in, and look where we are," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say about the team's divisional lead. "Who would have thunk it?"

Not many.

When the Seahawks traded Super Bowl winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many expected a rebuild in Seattle. Now, Seattle may be completing the quickest rebuild in recent memory, while in the thick of the playoff race almost half way through the season.

And speaking of "quick'' ...

"It's pretty obvious that these guys are fast, and they can make stuff happen and they can chase things down," Caroll said of his sprinter-like roster members. "They're explosive, have suddenness. All of them have shown up."

Yes, it's been about playmaking on both sides of the ball ...

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could be credited for the success, as he ranks third among all starting quarterbacks in passer rating (107.7). Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen also deserves credit, with four interceptions in seven games this season. However, the speed of the team also gives it a distinct advantage.

In the Seahawks 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, rookie running back Kenneth Walker hit 22.09 miles per hour on his 74-yard touchdown run, fastest by any ballcarrier in the NFL this season.

Meanwhile, Seahawks kickoff specialist Xavier Crawford reached 22.97 miles per hour on a Seattle kickoff in the same game, the fastest speed recorded by any player this season. Kickoff specialist Joey Blount recorded the sixth-highest speed of the season on the very same play.

Speed plays a large factor in what many call "a game of inches" in the NFL. There doesn't seem to be a foot race that Seattle will lose right now, while propelling themselves forward in the playoff race as a result.

