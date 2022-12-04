Seahawks Lead Rams 14-13 at Half

The Seattle Seahawks will look to get back on track on Sunday afternoon as they hit the road to take on NFC West foes, the Los Angeles Rams.

At 6-5, the Seahawks find themselves just outside of the NFC playoff picture while the Rams have stumbled to a disappointing 3-8 record following their Super Bowl run last year.

Of course, just because the Rams look like an easy win on paper, the Seahawks can't take them lightly. They learned that lesson the hard way as last Sunday they took a 40-34 overtime loss against a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team.

The Rams started hot under backup quarterback John Wolford with a 77-yard, 10-play drive on its first possession that resulted in a Cam Akers one-yard touchdown run. But Seattle answered with a touchdown drive of its own.

Geno Smith hit Tyler Lockett for 36 yards to end the Seahawks' first possession of the game.

The Rams added a 40-yard Matt Gay field goal late in the first for a 10-7 Los Angeles lead.

In the second quarter, the Seahawks found an offensive rhythm with a 91-yard, 11-play drive that culminated with a four-yard Noah Fant touchdown pass from Geno Smith that gave Seattle a 14-10 lead with 9:48 remaining in the half.

The Rams added three more with a 54-yard Matt Gay field goal with under a minute left in the half.

