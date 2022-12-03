Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner 'Focused' Against Old Team

Bobby Wagner spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after being drafted in the second round in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Those 10 seasons saw Wagner collect six first-team All-Pro selections, eight Pro Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl XLVIII championship. He also led the league in tackles twice.

He was somewhat unceremoniously released from the club last March in what was considered to be a cost-saving move by the Seahawks. That put Wagner in a weird place emotionally at the time, and he had some hard feelings toward the team.

Wagner learned of the team's plans to release him before he was formally told by the Seahawks. Something general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have since apologized for.

But that's in the past.

“I am a mature man and that happened a long time ago,” Wagner said, via the Orange County Register. “So, I am focused on performing at my best ability against the team that I’m playing this week. It’s just another game. It’s just a game coming up played in our stadium against a team that’s pretty good.”

Sunday will mark the first time Wagner will play against his old squad, and he's ready.

“You never really make a game too big or too little,” Wagner, 32, said. “You never make like a Monday night game or Tuesday night game bigger or the opponent bigger because then it makes you inconsistent because you’ll get up for one game, but then you won’t get up for the next game. I’m personally just treating this game like it’s a normal game.”

The Rams' season has been a disappointment. Marred by injuries, Los Angeles is last in the division at 3-8, and will most likely miss the playoffs.

With not much left to play for, this game must surely mean a lot to Wagner whether he admits it or not.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

