Ryan Neal, Josh Jones Active as Seahawks Square Off With Rams in Week 13

Back in action after exiting last Sunday's overtime loss to the Raiders, the Seahawks will have starting strong safety Ryan Neal in uniform against the Rams on Sunday.

Neal, who left in overtime with a bruised elbow, returned to practice as a full participant on Thursday with a wrap over the injury. On Friday, coach Pete Carroll told reporters he got through the final two practices of the week without any issues, a strong indicator he would be ready to play in Los Angeles.

Along with Neal being active, reserve safety Josh Jones will also suit up despite missing two practices this week due to a flu-like illness that has permeated throughout the locker room at the VMAC. On Thursday, he was one of 11 players sent home who did not practice, but he will be available to play as a third safety in dime packages as well as on special teams on Sunday.

As expected based on comments made by Carroll on Friday, newly-acquired safety Johnathan Abram will be held out as a healthy scratch. With Neal and Jones both suiting up and undrafted rookie Joey Blount and Teez Tabor available as backups, Seattle didn't have to force the issue playing him before he was ready after only arriving a few short days ago.

Downgraded to out on Saturday, running back Travis Homer won't play against the Rams due to a knee injury and Tony Jones Jr. will take his spot as the third back behind Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. The rest of Seattle's inactives - receiver Penny Hart, tackle Jake Curhan, defensive end L.J. Collier, defensive tackle Myles Adams, and cornerback Artie Burns - all will be sidelined as healthy scratches after not being listed on the final injury report.

On the opposite sideline, the Rams will be missing a great deal of star power on both sides of the football on Sunday. After already ruling out defensive tackle Aaron Donald and linebacker Terrell Lewis with ankle and back injuries respectively, cornerback Troy Hill also won't play due to a groin injury despite being listed as questionable on Friday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford also wound up on injured reserve and John Wolford will replace him under center with Bryce Perkins serving as backup.

