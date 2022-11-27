Live In-Game Updates: Quandre Diggs Gets 2nd INT, Seahawks Add FG to Take 10-7 Lead

The Seattle Seahawks come out their bye week after a disappointing 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich.

A meeting Sunday at Lumen Field against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) - a team falling into No. 1 pick territory - might seem like an easy opportunity for the NFC West-leading Seahawks, but Vegas has talent capable of beating any opponent.

Vegas' offense is star-studded with guys like receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs. But for Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, he's not taking the Raiders' defense lightly, one that features some big names as well.

"We have to be on top of every single part of our game and make sure that we are communicating and executing to the best of our ability," Smith said.

Smith had to name a few of the high-level defenders he'll have to avoid in order to secure a win for the Seahawks coming out of the bye week.

“I see a really talented defense," Smith said. "It starts up front, Maxx Crosby is one of the better defensive ends in the game. They have Chandler Jones, another monster defensive end. I’ve been playing him for what feels like my whole life. They are really stout up front."

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

The Raiders will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

INTERCEPTION SEAHAWKS: On the first play from scrimmage, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs made a diving interception to give Seattle the ball at the Vegas 12-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS: One play after the pick, Seattle rookie running back Kenneth Walker III rushed in for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks the early lead.

Seahawks 7, Raiders 0

change of possession

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr found Ameer Abdullah for a 12-yard gain to begin the drive before connecting with tight end Foster Moreau for 11 yards.

The chunk plays continued for Vegas, as Carr connected with receiver Mack Hollins for 20 yards.

TOUCHDOWN RAIDERS: Las Vegas tied the game after Abdullah caught a 18-yard touchdown out of the backfield.

Seahawks 7, Raiders 7

change of possession

INTERCEPTION SEAHAWKS: Diggs snagged his second pick of the day after a tipped pass, as he returned it to the Vegas 35-yard line.

change of possession

Smith found tight end Noah Fant for a 24-yard gain to begin the drive.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Jason Myers nailed a 24-yard field goal to give the Seahawks the lead.

Seahawks 10, Raiders 7

change of possession

The Raiders quickly gave the ball back to Seattle after a swift three-and-out.

change of possession

