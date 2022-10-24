Run of Fame: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III Stars vs. Chargers

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III was impressive in his starting debut a week ago, running for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in Seattle's victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

With all eyes on him entering Sunday's contest with the Los Angeles Chargers, Walker III turned in an even better follow-up performance in the Seahawks' 37-23 road win.

The second-round pick out of Michigan State finished with 23 carries for 168 yards and two scores, highlighted by a 74-yard dagger on the first play after Seattle's defense forced a turnover on downs, extending the fourth quarter lead to 21 points.

Dubbed "special" by Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Walker III's explosive run put him over 100 rushing yards on the day. It marked the first time he's hit the century mark as a professional.

After a slow first four weeks, Walker III has starred in relief of the injured Rashaad Penny, accumulating 353 yards and four touchdowns on 52 carries, an average of nearly 6.8 yards per carry.

Carroll stated that Walker III would provide "marvelous, miraculous runs," and his career-long 74-yarder to put the game on ice certainly fit the bill. The reigning Doak Walker Award winner given to the best running back in college football hit a speed of over 22 miles per hour on the run, the fastest of any ballcarrier this season, per NFL's Next Gen Stats.

The breakaway speed and home run potential was part of the intrigue in Walker entering the draft process and played a role in Seattle spending the No. 41 overall pick on him last April. Through six games, Carroll and the Seahawks could not be happier with the early return they've gotten.

"He's just got a ton of ability," Carroll said postgame. "He's really a natural football player. There's nothing he can't do ... He was a terrific draft pick. He's a terrific guy to add to our football team."

With his role increased, Walker's been given plenty of opportunities to prove exactly why Seattle made him a top-50 pick. Thus far, he's more than lived up to the hype - and played a crucial role in putting the Seahawks above .500 and into sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

Walker III will look to build on his quickly blossoming Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign next Sunday against the New York Giants at Lumen Field, with kickoff set for 1:25 p.m.

