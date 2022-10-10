Seahawks’ Rashaad Penny Out for Season With Broken Fibula

The Seahawks‘ worst fears about the injury to Rashaad Penny were confirmed on Monday when coach Pete Carroll revealed that the running back will miss the rest of the season with a broken fibula.

Carroll said on Seattle Sports 710AM Monday that Penny will need to undergo surgery to repair severe damage to to his left leg, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old also suffered an injury to his tibia, per the Seahawks coach.

The diagnosis confirms what Carroll feared after Seattle lost 39–32 to New Orleans on Sunday afternoon when he said that Penny “seriously” hurt his ankle in the third quarter. After Penny was tackled near the sideline, he immediately grabbed his left leg. During an ensuing timeout, he was helped off the field and carted to the visiting locker room.

The injury stifles a strong start to the season for Penny, a former first-round pick in his fifth year with the Seahawks. Prior to the injury Sunday, he had racked up 346 yards on 57 carries along with two rushing touchdowns.

Without Penny, Carroll and Seattle will turn to rookie Kenneth Walker III to handle the backfield duties. The 2022 second-round pick, who has tallied 146 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries this season, likely will make his first NFL start against the Cardinals next Sunday.

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks.