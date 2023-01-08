Seahawks Give Up Late TD, Trail Rams at Halftime

The Seattle Seahawks had an early mistake and didn't maximize offensive opportunities, as they trailed headed into halftime against the Los Angeles Rams in a must-win game.

In order to reach the postseason, the Seattle Seahawks needed some straightforward assistance headed into Sunday's meeting with the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field.

But before relying on the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau on Sunday night, the Seahawks needed to help themselves by securing a win over the Rams.

There's clearly some work to do, as Seattle trails LA 13-6 headed into halftime.

With the playoffs on the line, the Seahawks still managed to have a less-than-ideal start.

On the first play of the game, Smith tossed an interception right into the arms of Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Seahawks defense held strong in the red zone and forced a 22-yard field goal from Rams kicker Matt Gay, but the early mistake was one that Seattle could hardly afford.

Highlighted by a 27-yard run from running back DeeJay Dallas, the Seahawks used a steady, 11-play drive on the ensuing possession to tie the game at 3-3 after kicker Jason Myers hit a 37-yarder.

The legs of both punters and kickers continued to be the focal point for most of the rest of the first half.



LA went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, which was followed up with another field goal from Myers and the Seahawks. Once the Rams got the ball back, running back Cam Akers sprinted down the right sideline for a 32-yard gain.

But again, it was Seattle's defense that held strong outside the red zone. Gay's 45-yard field goal was good as the game was tied 6-6. Rinse and repeat.

After three consecutive punts, the Rams got possession with a little over three minutes left and made the most of it. LA receiver Tutu Atwell received the end-around carry and rushed into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown for the game's first touchdown. The Rams now had a 13-6 lead in front of the 12th Man headed into halftime.

The Rams will receive the second-kickoff with all the momentum on their side.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.