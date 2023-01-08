Seahawks Focused on 'Nothing' in Packers vs. Lions; Hard to Believe?

The Seattle Seahawks have to watch Sunday night's game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions ... right?

Whether they like it or not, the Seattle Seahawks have to watch as their playoff hopes hang in the hands of the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Of course, the Seahawks will need to get a win over the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field a few hours beforehand to give the Lions' meeting with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field any meaning for Seattle. A Detroit win or tie against Green Bay is what the Seahawks need.

How could the Seahawks not tune in? Even Seattle safety Quandre Diggs has admitted he's jokingly asked his former Lions teammates to do the team a solid and get the win.

But coach Pete Carroll didn't echo this in what might could be considered typical "coach speak." Like everyone else, he'll almost certainly be watching "Sunday Night Football," though he'll currently stick to the classic "we're focused on us" approach.

"There's nothing in our minds at all about what happens Sunday night," Carroll said Friday. "That's not what's going on. This is our playoff opportunity right now to go further with our sights on everything that we can take on."

Sure, Pete.

Considering that the Seahawks' season will potentially be on the line Sunday night, Carroll's decision to not watch would seemingly be to only avoid any further stress while viewing a game that's out of his control.

But regardless of what happens on Sunday, the fact that Carroll can use "championship feeling" in the same sentence with a Seahawks team that entered this season with minimal expectations, the campaign should be considered a resounding success.



"This is really good, and last week was the same," Carroll said. "It just took a step forward more to the championship feeling and the playoff feeling."



The Seahawks (8-8) and Rams (5-11) kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT.

