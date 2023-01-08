The Seattle Seahawks are hosting the Los Angeles Rams as they fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Well, folks, here we are. The regular season finale is finally upon us, and it is especially crucial for the Seattle Seahawks.

Their playoff lives hang in the balance, as a win over the Los Angeles Rams gets them one step closer to clinching a playoff berth. However, a win over the Rams is not enough as they also need a Lions win over the Packers as well.

This has been a very up-and-down season for Seattle but all the downs will be forgotten if the Seahawks can clinch their playoff berth.

Leading the way for the Seahawks is quarterback Geno Smith and his plethora of weapons, facing a Rams defense that will be without defensive tackle Aaron Donald amid other injuries.

Opposite of Smith for the Rams will be Baker Mayfield, who looks to continue his career resurgence with the Rams. As well, the Rams are dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the future of coach Sean McVay.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Seahawks take on the Rams from Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 6, Rams 3

The Rams win the toss and defer, the Seahawks will receive the opening kick.



The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

RAMS INTERCEPTION: Smith's pass intended for Metcalf is intercepted by Ramsey who gets a big return.

The Rams will start their drive at the Seahawks 11.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay drills the 22-yard field goal to give the Rams a 3-0 lead with 13:28 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 7 yards on 4 plays, taking 1:22 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Smith finds Lockett for a gain of 7 yards on 3rd and 6 as the Seahawks look to respond to the interception.

A direct snap to Dallas and he takes it for 27 yards as the Seahawks move the ball into the red zone.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers drills the 37-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3 with 7:09 left in the first quarter. The drive went 56 yards on 11 plays, taking 6:19 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks defense comes up with a huge stop, forcing the punt after a sack on third down forces the three and out.

The Seahawks will start their drive at the Rams 49.

A pair of quick first downs for the Seahawks and they now find themselves just outside the red zone.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers drills the 36-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 6-3 lead with :15 left in the first quarter. The drive went 31 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:45 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 6, Rams 6

On 3rd and 1 Akers bursts down the sideline for a gain of 32 yards, moving the ball into Seattle territory.

FIELD GOAL RAMS: Gay drills the 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 6-6 with 11:58 left in the second quarter. The drive went 48 yards on 7 plays, taking 3:17 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

Not the best drive from Seattle as they are forced to punt after going three and out again.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 32.

Mayfield's pass on 3rd and 7 falls incomplete but an illegal contact penalty on Seattle gifts the Rams a first down, followed by a 13-yard completion to Akers.

Despite getting into Seattle territory, the Rams drive stalls out and they are forced to punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 20.

Once again the Seahawks pick up a first down and stall out after, punting after another three and out.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 13.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.