The Seahawks host the L.A. Rams on Sunday with their eyes on an NFC playoff spot.

The Seattle Seahawks have had an unfathomable run in 2022 - what was supposed to be a year of rebuilding - and are playing for the final NFC playoff spot in the final week.

And that playoff picture now?

How to capture the No. 7 (and final) seed Wild Card ...

The Packers (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Lions

The Lions (8-8) clinch with: win at Packers AND Seahawks loss/tie vs. Rams, OR tie vs. Packers AND Seahawks loss vs. Rams, OR tie vs. Packers AND Rams-Seahawks tie AND Commanders win vs. Cowboys

The Seahawks (8-8) clinch with: win vs. Rams AND Packers loss/tie vs. Lions, OR tie vs. Rams AND Lions-Packers tie AND Commanders loss/tie vs. Cowboys

Want it more simply (and more likely)? The Seahawks will be playing to win in an early game as they must beat the Rams on Sunday ... and then Seattle will wait all night for the Lions to beat the Packers so Seattle can punch its ticket to the postseason.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner makes his return to Seattle where he spent the first 10 seasons in the league. In his first meeting against his former team in L.A., Wagner posted seven tackles, two sacks, and an interception.

Seahawks wideout DK Metcalf will no doubt be looking for a bounce-back game after just one catch for three yards on five targets against the Jets last week, his lowest production since his rookie season.

Metcalf will once again be matched up against Rams corner Jalen Ramsey, after putting up 127 yards on eight catches and a touchdown against Ramsey last month.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (5-11) at Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

WHERE: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA (68,740)

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks -3.5 (-150), Los Angeles Rams +3.5 (+125)

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seahawks -250, Rams +205

