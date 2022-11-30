Now or Never? Why Seahawks 2-Game Stretch Could Determine Playoffs, Define Season

Unlike they did in Sunday's overtime loss at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks won't be drawing loads of viewership and attention as they continue to pick up the pieces headed into Weeks 13 and 14.

But make no mistake. Seattle's season could potentially hang in the balance depending on the results of its upcoming two-game stretch.

The Seahawks have upcoming, not-so-sexy matchups with the Los Angeles Rams (3-8) and Carolina Panthers (4-8), both who are well within reach of the No. 1 overall pick. For Seattle, securing wins in these two games is expected and somewhat necessary when looking at the late-season schedule.

But more on that in a second.

The Rams are up first for a meeting on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. LA will likely be without quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive superstar Aaron Donald while Super Bowl LVI MVP, 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and star receiver Cooper Kupp remains on IR.

Easy win right? Possibly. But if the Seahawks have this mentality going in, they could pay the price with a loss and potentially face a major uphill battle toward the postseason.

The Seahawks will then host the Panthers in Week 14. And while Seattle will be favored, the Panthers have plenty to fight for in a disappointing NFC South that remains wide open. Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman - who has topped 100 rushing yards in four of his last six games - could spell more issues for a Seahawks run defense that just allowed Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to gallop his way to a career-high 229 rushing yards.

These wins are vital for Seattle's playoff hopes considering the fact that a loss or two is a bit more understandable beginning in Week 15.

Seattle will host the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers (7-4) for Thursday Night Football on Dec. 15 before visiting the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) and welcoming the surprising New York Jets (7-4) to Lumen Field on New Year's Day.

After watching Seattle find itself in a dogfight with a Raiders team that entered Sunday with a 3-7 record, there's no telling the kind of results the Seahawks could be in for during what is arguably the toughest stretch of their season.

But the early ultimate decider of who could potentially win the division will be the game against San Francisco. Seattle was dominated 27-7 in the first meeting between the two teams in Week 2.

A win against the Niners in Week 15 will need to come on the heels of back-to-back wins over inferior opponents if the Seahawks want to make their postseason dreams a reality.

