Geno Smith's MVP-Caliber Performance Leads Seahawks to Win Over Rams

In the Seattle Seahawks' 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Geno Smith once again showed everyone that he deserves big money once the season ends.

Beyond that, Smith's performance against the Rams showed that he firmly belongs in the MVP race.

No, the Rams are not the Super Bowl contenders they were a year ago but that does not take away from how clinical Smith was. The Seahawks needed Smith, too, as the running game struggled mightily following rookie running back Kenneth Walker III's injury.

He finished completing 28-of-39 passes for 367 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. All three touchdowns went to different a different target, as Smith spread the ball around.

Perhaps no drive better shows Smith's MVP-caliber performance than Seattle's game-winning drive. After the Rams went ahead 23-20 on a Cam Akers six-yard touchdown run with 2:56 left in the game, Smith went to work.

On the ensuing drive, Smith went 5-for-9 for 65 yards, finding DK Metcalf in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown that served as the game-winning score for the Seahawks.

Now, as the Seahawks sit at 7-5 and within striking distance of a playoff spot, Smith elevating his play is huge for Seattle. If he continues to string together performances like this, then he'll also be a dark horse in the MVP race.

