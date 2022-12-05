49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Breaks Foot; What Does It Mean For Seahawks?

The NFC West is in total mayhem now after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly broke his foot during their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers (8-4) took the division lead last week against the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) after their overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Despite Garoppolo's injury, the Niners were able to pull out a win with backup rookie quarterback and "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy, while the 'Hawks took care of business on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

The win pushed the Seahawks back into the playoff picture as the seventh seed and keeps them one game behind of the 49ers for first place in the division.

In just 11 days, the 49ers will travel to visit the Seahawks for their second and final meeting of the season on Thursday Night Football ... a game which will likely feature Purdy at quarterback.

Garoppolo's injury news, while unfortunate, should increase the chances for the Seahawks to win that pivotal Week 15 game that could decide the division. However, the Seahawks must also compete in the other games on their schedule, and a couple should be challenging. The team still has to play a pair of playoff hopefuls in the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

Beating one of those teams, along with the Niners, will likely be necessary in order to stay afloat in the crowded NFC playoff waters.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.