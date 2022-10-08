Skip to main content

'Way More Speed in Me': Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Set to Keep Blazing at Saints

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen has already proven he's a dangerous weapon in the secondary, but could his full potential continue to be revealed on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints?

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position at the 2022 NFL Combine with a blazing 4.26. 

But after he showed off the jets once again with his first career touchdown on a 40-yard pick-six in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions, he admitted there's still more to his speed than meets the eye. This could come into play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. 

"Nah, not really," Woolen said Thursday when asked if he's reached top speed in a game this season. "I've had to chase some guys down in a couple of games, but there's way more speed in me. I just feel like you don't really have to use it all the time when (you're) on the field."

More speed than a 4.26 40-yard dash sounds like a dangerous weapon Seattle could continue to use as the season rolls on. And depending on how you look at it, that speed in short bursts has already benefited the defense four games in. 

In the Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Woolen dashed off the line to block a field goal that resulted in Seattle's only touchdown of the 27-7 loss as cornerback Mike Jackson returned the block for an 86-yard score. 

And in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, he stepped in front of a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota for his first-career interception but didn't get a chance to show off his open-field speed as he went out of bounds.

Now headed to New Orleans, Woolen could draw an assignment with another speedy rookie. Saints rookie receiver Chris Olave ran the ninth-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine for his position (4.39). But even more impressive, he's currently first among rookies and ninth overall in receiving yards (335). 

It could be an entertaining matchup of speedy rookie vs. speedy rookie on Sunday. But if Woolen truly still has more speed unlock, he could ultimately win the battle for Olave while also helping Seattle to its third win. 

Kickoff on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome is set for 10 a.m. PT. 

