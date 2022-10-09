Skip to main content

Alvin Kamara vs. Seahawks: Can Coach Pete Carroll's 'Big Focus' Stop Saints RB?

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team is focusing on stopping New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in a four-way tie for the divisional lead after the first four weeks. This season has been a rollercoaster for Seattle, including blowout losses, shootout wins as well as close games within just the first four weeks. Now, Seattle looks ahead to a matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, who sit at 1-3 on the season.

While quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas are both expected to be out Sunday for New Orleans, star running back Alvin Kamara is set to make his return from a rib injury. It's been a slow start to the season for Kamara, frustrating Saints fans and fantasy football managers alike. 

Kamara has averaged a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry thus far this season, but most notably, he hasn't been very involved in the passing game, recording just five receptions in his two starts. However, this has a breakout game written all over it for Kamara.

Seattle has allowed the fourth most rushing yards per game league-wide this season while allowing 5.1 yards per carry (tied for third-worst). Additionally, Seattle has allowed over five receptions per game to opposing running backs thus far, while having allowed 11 receptions to Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams in Week 1.

“He’s a fantastic football player. And he gets you in a million different ways, and they know it and they use him,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says. “If he’s back, he’s a big focus for us. And we’re counting on him playing. We’ve been counting on that all week long, and we’ve got our stuff that we’re trying to do to contain him. You really can’t stop him, but you can keep him from being the big factor, and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”

If Seattle wants to win on Sunday, they'll need to contain Kamara both on the ground and as a receiver, a necessity that Carroll is well aware of. Now, Seattle will do its best to contain the star running back, while hopefully getting a win and the NFC West lead while they're at it.

