'Ultimate Threat': Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite

Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle.

A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.

While the talent of Barkley has never been in question, his recent injury history while being stuck on a team that has failed to top six wins since 2016 certainly created a cloud of doubt over the fifth-year back entering this season.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll seemed almost at a loss for words when asked about the dangers Barkley presents before finally raining praises on the Giants' star.

"He has everything,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He’s got power, he's got speed, he's got tremendous elusiveness and his tackle-breaking ability is as good as anybody that plays the game. And so he poses the ultimate threat ... This is as hard as it gets."

A revitalized Giants team -- one that is already on pace for a better regular-season record than what the franchise finished with during the two most recent Super Bowl seasons -- has reached this point in large part due to Barkley's dynamic play out of the backfield.

He's currently second in the league in rushing yards (726) and first in rushing attempts (143), as coach Brian Daboll isn't shy about using his workhorse. He's also tied for fourth with four rushing touchdowns and is sixth among running backs in catches (25) and seventh at the position in receiving yards (180).

Carroll has taken notice of the pass-catching ability that has Barkley currently leading the Giants with 25 catches.

"A really good catcher coming out of the backfield ... And so they're using him in every way that they can it makes it really difficult," Carroll said. "He's got a real style about him. He's a great flexibility and his lateral movement is tremendous and his burst is great."

A Seattle defense that has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game (149.7) this season seems like a group that won't be able to handle Barkley. But the Seahawks have looked re-energized on defense the past two weeks, holding the Arizona Cardinals without an offensive touchdown in a 19-9 win on Oct. 16 and limiting the dynamic Los Angeles Chargers offense to 23 points in Sunday's 37-23 victory.

Sunday serves as a stepping stone for Seattle's defense against Barkley while also significantly boosting each team's hopes at a potential playoff spot. The Giants and Seahawks kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT.

