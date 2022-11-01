Pete Carroll Boasts Seahawks 'Look Like We Used To' After Win vs. Giants

For the Seattle Seahawks, there's no longer the hard-hitting days of the Legion of Boom on defense with Russell Wilson at the helm on offense and Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. This past offseason all but signaled the end of what was a historical era of football in the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll knew it would be a challenge adjusting to new life in a new era. But after Sunday's 27-13 win at home over the New York Giants -- and win that kept Seattle (5-3) in sole possession of first place in the NFC West -- he's beginning to feel a bit nostalgic.

"We look like we used to look, and the stadium is rocking like it used to rock, and we're playing the kind of football that gives us a chance to win every time we go out," Carroll said Sunday.

Carroll began to speak in past tense after he was asked about veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin, who is in his third stint with the Seahawks after being a member of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2013.

"It's really good to have him here," Carroll said of Irvin. "He connects us with the history somewhat, and I don't want to make too much of that because these guys don't even know, but he does, and he knows the mentality and kind of just the hardness of how we approach stuff."

Speaking with former Seahawks before the game -- including safety Kam Chancellor -- Carroll said members of past Seattle teams admitted to him that they've seen the "connection" Irvin provides and how it has helped bridge the gap from past successes to the current ones the Seahawks are clearly on the road toward.

It's important not to get too ahead of the present, something Carroll and veteran receiver Tyler Lockett have continued to nail into the team's head. But during the offseason, Seattle seemed destined for a top-five pick in the draft. Instead, they could be headed toward a top-four seed in the NFC playoffs. For Carroll and company, there's clearly a reason to celebrate ... for now.

