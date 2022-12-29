Seahawks Need Tips vs. Jets Sauce Gardner? DK Metcalf Gives Blunt Response

Seattle Seahawks recevier DK Metcalf will likely be matched up against New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf admires a young and talented New York Jets secondary for "knowing who they are."

But ahead of Sunday pivotal playoff-like meeting with the Jets at Lumen Field, Metcalf apparently knows them well enough, too.

He was asked Wednesday if his rookie teammate Coby Bryant could help provide any tips on how to attack star Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner. Bryant and Gardner were collegiate teammates with a successful Cincinnati Bearcats team from 2019-21, but apparently this isn't persuading Metcalf to ask for help from a rookie for a rookie.

“No sir, I can watch film and see for myself everything that I need to know," Metcalf said.

Many players might take any advantage they can in order to win. But Metcalf clearly feels confident in his personal preparation.

Safe to say that Gardner has been watching his own tape as well, and is up for the challenge regardless after recently being named to the Pro Bowl.

"He's a great physical receiver," Gardner said of Metcalf. "His body type is kind of different. He isn't the average-sized receiver. I'm looking forward to it, I've been watching tape. He makes a lot of play, he's very strong, he got speed, run good routes. I'm looking forward to it though."

Even with the looming return of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett to the lineup, the matchup between Metcalf and Gardner is must-see TV in a game that can make or break playoff hopes for either team.

The Seahawks (7-8) and Jets (7-8) kickoff at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.

