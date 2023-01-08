Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Talks Ricardo Lockette Injury as Damar Hamlin Recovers

Damar Hamlin's health scare brought back unfortunate memories for former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who had to witness his teammate Ricardo Lockette suffer a frightening injury in 2015.

The emotional and scary scenes during Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals shook the sports world, including former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and current Denver Bronco Russell Wilson.

And while the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin - who has showed remarkable recovery in recent days - is unlike almost anything the league has ever seen before, severe and often scary injuries are unfortunately a part of the violent sport, though they never get easier to swallow.

Wilson played in the game that featured one of the league's scariest injury incidents in recent memory, an unfortunate event that was brought up Wednesday as he addressed his thoughts on Hamlin's situation to the media.



In a 13-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Nov. 2015, Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette laid motionless on the field after taking a bit hit during a special teams play. His upper body was stabilized as he was carted off.

The team later announced that he had suffered neck ligament damage. Lockette would never play another snap in the NFL, as he announced his retirement in May 2016.

"He was one of my favorite players to play with," Wilson said. "It was a punt return, and that was his last play."

Lockette recovered, but ultimately had his career cut short all because of one play. Recalling the memories from this scary injury helped Wilson put things into perspective amid Hamlin's circumstances.

"You see Damar's situation and you just never know," Wilson said. "And that's why every time you step on this field ... you gotta enjoy it."

Lockette and Wilson won a ring together after the Seahawks took down the Broncos 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII. He was Wilson's intended receiver on the goal line in the closing seconds in the Super Bowl the following year, which ended in a heart-breaking loss for Seattle to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Lockette's 2015 season was meant to be a revenge tour after Pats cornerback Malcom Butler had stepped in front of him for the Super Bowl-sealing interception. Instead, his career ended before he got another chance at helping Seattle in the postseason.

It's in the frightening moments like what happened Monday that helps put things into perspective for Wilson and the rest of the NFL's players.

Fortunately, Hamlin has now "won the game of life" and is serving as an inspiration league-wide as the postseason begins.

The Seahawks (8-8) and Rams (5-11) kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.

