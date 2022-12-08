Pete Carroll: Seahawks Looking for 'Hard to Get' Win Over Panthers

On paper, this Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers should be an easy win for the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks boast a 7-5 record and lay claim to the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race, while the Panthers sit at 4-8. However, the Panthers aren't too far out of the playoff picture themselves.

Of course, a win on paper does not translate to a win on the field, which coach Pete Carroll is keenly aware of.

"To get a win is hard to get," Carroll said.

As for the Panthers, this game possesses a different challenge to overcome, one that coach Steve Wilks hopes they can overcome on Sunday.

"The message is we still keep it one at a time," Wilks said. "We have to go do something we haven't done all year, which is win on the road. Seattle is playing well and they're pushing for the playoffs. If we want to be in that conversation, we have to create that playoff mentality."

The Seahawks can't afford to take the Panthers lightly, regardless of how much they've struggled. Doing so could lead to an upset in the same vein as their 40-36 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders two games ago.

