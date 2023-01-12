After guiding his current team to a victory in a must-win game, Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs had to rely on his previous team to keep his season alive - and they delivered. Now, he's ready to repay the favor.

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has had an eventful couple of days, starting with a game- and season-saving interception against the Los Angeles Rams that prompted coach Pete Carroll to call him a "hero" and later earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

There's also the fact that Diggs' former team, the Detroit Lions, sent Seattle into the postseason by defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, creating a full-circle trip down memory lane.

And through it all, Diggs hasn't forgotten how he reached this stage.

Recently named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl, Diggs stood in front of reporters Wednesday and declared that he'll do just about anything for his former Lions teammates who vaulted him into the playoffs for the fourth time of his career.

"Oh, man, they get to go wherever they want," Diggs said. "But when I see them, I told them I'll make sure dinner is on me. Take them and make sure they eat good, take good care of them. I talked to a few of the guys. I let them know that for sure."

Diggs added that as a sixth-round draft pick, he "just wanted to stay around the league as long as I could and play as much as I could" - and wasn't even particularly focused on collecting accolades.

Currently holding the longest active streak of at least three interceptions in a season with six, Diggs could be in line for his first All-Pro nod ... but he's more focused on making a Super Bowl run, citing that it's been a goal since he was a kid.

But without his opportunity in Detroit, it's possible Diggs wouldn't be in the position that he finds himself in now - and he feels forever indebted to the Lions as a result.

"Of course, I was cheering for those guys," said Diggs. "Still have a lot of friends. I always keep up with them. I always keep up and see what they're doing anyway. You've always got a special place in your heart for the guys that drafted you and that organization. For me, it's never any bad blood, it's just watching and cheering those guys on and just happy for them individually."

In due time, Diggs will be able to repay his former teammates and prove how he happy he is for them - but for now, he's got another game to play ... and a childhood dream to realize.

Thanks to his former team, Diggs and the Seahawks will kick off at 1:30 p.m. (PST) on Saturday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers inside Levi's Stadium.

