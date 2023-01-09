Rookie running back Ken Walker III continued to be a catalyst for the Seahawks offense in their overtime win against the Rams.

The Seattle Seahawks once again kept their playoff hopes alive in their 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

As has been the case throughout the season, the Seahawks offense was able to move the ball with ease, recording 402 yards of total offense in the win. Their ground game was a big reason for the offensive explosion, with rookie phenom running back Kenneth Walker III leading the way.

Walker received 29 carries and recorded 114 rushing yards, bringing his rookie season total to 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in just 15 games.

While he only averaged 3.9 yards per carry in the win, Walker came up big when needed. On the game-winning drive Walker rushed for 33 yards, including a 20-yard run that got the Seahawks well into field goal range, before picking up the other 13 yards to make it a cheap shot.

Without Walker out of the backfield this season, it is hard to imagine the Seahawks offense would have been as potent as it was. As such, he has put together quite the argument for being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

That being said, though, that award is likely the last thing on his mind. If the Seahawks can get a playoff berth, he will look to help them continue their improbable season with a Super Bowl run.

