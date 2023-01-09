Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has had a season to remember.

With a 32-yard completion to tight end Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter of Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith became the franchise's single-season passing leader.

He passed Russell Wilson's previous mark of 4,219 yards set back in 2016. It certainty helps that Smith had an extra game to set the new record, but doing so in his first season as the full-time starter is nothing short of remarkable.

And of course it matters what a guy does with that extra game. And what Seattle just did was record a 19-16 OT win over the Rams to stay alive in the playoff race pending the Packers vs. Lions night game.

Smith (19 of 31 passing for 213 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) got help from rookie Kenneth Walker, who had 114 yards on 29 carries.

Earlier in the game - one that Seattle has to win in order to keep playoff hopes alive - Smith found receiver Tyler Lockett for a critical 36-yard touchdown on a deep pass down the field.

The score tied the game at 13-13 and marked Smith's 30th passing touchdown of the season.

While breaking the franchise record for most passing yards in a single season is an incredible achievement, Smith remained focused on getting a win to potentially extend Seattle's season.

He didn't exactly make things easier for himself or the Seahawks earlier in the game, as he tossed two interceptions to Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Seattle and LA were tied 16-16 late in the fourth quarter before the Seahawks' game-winning kick in OT.

