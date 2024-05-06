Seattle Seahawks Ex Rashaad Penny Finds New Home
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is expected to sign with the Carolina Panthers after their rookie minicamp, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Penny, 28, will reunite with Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who was previously the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach during Penny's five seasons in the Emerald City. Several members of Carolina's coaching staff have ties to Seattle as well, including offensive coordinator Brad Idzik and passing game coordinator Nate Carroll.
A 2018 first-round pick out of San Diego State, Penny struggled to find his footing in Seattle. He was constantly plagued with injuries, leading to him playing just 42 out of a possible 82 games for the Seahawks, including just 11 starts. Over that time, he rushed for 1,918 yards and 13 touchdowns while managing a solid 5.7 yards per carry.
Even though his time in Seattle wasn't great overall, Penny showed flashes of his first-round talent. The most notable example came at the end of the 2021 season, when he ran for at least 135 yards in four of the Seahawks' last five games. He then had a solid start to the 2022 season, but a gruesome leg injury prematurely ended his Seahawks career.
Penny then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, but he didn't play much as he was still recovering from the aforementioned leg injury. He also visited the Seahawks earlier this offseason, but a deal never materialized.
Now, Penny goes to Carolina in hopes of revitalizing his career, but he may be facing an uphill battle. The Panthers already have Miles Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks in the backfield, so Penny will have to fight for every single snap.