Could Seattle Seahawks Target Shaq Leonard in Free Agency?

With a less than ideal linebacker room, the Seattle Seahawks could look to give Shaq Leonard a fresh start.

Jeremy Brener

It's been a weird year for former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

He began the year with the Indianapolis Colts, the team that selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft and made three Pro Bowls with. However, his playing time began to dwindle and he was cut in the middle of the season. He caught on with the Philadelphia Eagles, but failed to make it a permanent home.

Now, he's a free agent once again, and the Seattle Seahawks could make sense for his next destination, according to Bleacher Report's scouting department.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard could be worth a flier, if he's willing to accept a team-friendly "prove-it" deal. The four-time Pro Bowler missed most of 2022 with a back injury, was released by the Colts during the 2023 season and didn't exactly shine during a brief stint with Philadelphia. A return to form, however, could make Leonard a worthy replacement for [Bobby] Wagner.

After losing Wagner in free agency to the Washington Commanders, the Seahawks have a need at linebacker. The need was addressed in the draft when Seattle selected Tyrice Knight in the fourth round, but he isn't as proven as Leonard.

The upside and youth Knight provides is different than Leonard's experience, but both have value, and there's reason that both can co-exist. Knight could be the long-term option, but if the Seahawks want to compete, having Leonard on for this season to eat snaps and mentor the rookie could be the move that benefits Seattle in the short and long run.

