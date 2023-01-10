Underdog Seahawks? Sports Illustrated Power Rankings

Sports Illustrated ranks the Seahawks at No. 16 in their most recent Power Rankings ... Is that too low?

In what was supposed to be a rebuilding season, the Seattle Seahawks finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, good for the seventh seed in the NFC and as one of the biggest surprises of the season.

Seattle is one of 14 NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, Arizona... Yet, Sports Illustrated ranks the Seahawks at No. 16 in their most recent Power Rankings. The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are ranked higher than Seattle, despite not making the postseason. Here is what SI said:

Seahawks at No. 16:

The Seahawks sure look like they moved on from Russell Wilson at the exact right time. Coming out of that deal with a trade haul from the Broncos that now includes the No. 5 pick would have been enough. Add to that the fact that Seattle drafted an outstanding rookie class and that Geno Smith led this team to the playoffs, and you’ve got about as good a season as you could have hoped for.

SI has the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1, after the Chiefs locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The Seahawks have a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, who are led by rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy, who was the final pick of the 2022 draft, made his first start in Seattle and has gone 6-0 since. Fresh off a win over the Arizona Cardinals, San Fransisco is on a 10-game winning streak.

Seattle and the Niners face off on Saturday from Levi's Stadium. Here is everything you need to know...

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (9-8) vs. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

ODDS: Seattle is a 10-point underdog vs. the Niners

GAME TIME: Saturday, January 14, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, CA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Full Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 12:00 PM (CT) - 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

