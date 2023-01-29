BREAKING: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Injured vs. Eagles, Exits as Seahawks Watch

San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy sustained an early injury in Sunday's AFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seattle Seahawks are watching from home Sunday as their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers are experiencing early woes in the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first quarter, Niners rookie quarterback Brock Purdy exited with what is being called an elbow injury after being hit while in the throwing motion. The play on which the injury appeared to occur resulted in a fumble recovery for the Eagles defense.

Purdy, who has been a rookie sensation this season despite the last pick in the draft, was replaced by veteran journeyman Josh Johnson on the ensuing series. However, the 36-year-old quickly experienced the vaunted Eagles defense, as the Niners went three-and-out on his first series.

Purdy and the Niners eliminated the Seahawks in a 41-23 win in the NFC Wild Card. Seattle held a 17-16 lead at halftime in that game, but eventually crumbled, as Purdy finished the game 18 of 30 passing for 332 yards and three touchdowns while adding four carries for 16 yards and another score.

The Eagles maintain a 7-0 lead as the second quarter continues.

