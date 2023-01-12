Seahawks Defense: What Went Wrong, Lessons Learned in Losses to 49ers

While the Seattle Seahawks held up fairly well against the San Francisco 49ers' potent rushing attack, the defense made too many mistakes to overcome against a well-rounded offense in a pair of regular season defeats. What went wrong and how can they clean things up pursuing a playoff upset against their divisional foes?

Looking to avenge two regular season losses to their hated NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks will travel to Santa Clara with hopes of pulling an upset against the heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers in a wild card round rematch on Saturday.

In the two prior defeats, Seattle looked overmatched on both sides of the football against one of the NFC's best teams, losing 27-7 in Week 2 and falling short 21-13 at home on Thursday Night Football last month. While there were more positives defensively while the offense sputtered, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and company still had issues slowing down a well-oiled, balanced San Francisco attack.

Preparing for what coach Pete Carroll called a "chess match" between two familiar foes, what went wrong for the Seahawks on defense in the first two games against the 49ers? And what lessons can they apply to the upcoming playoff game to help them potentially pull off the upset as underdogs at Levis Stadium?

1. Botching opportunities, Seattle couldn't generate a single turnover to help turn the tide.

What Went Wrong: Rebounding from a down season in the turnover department a year ago, thanks in large part to contributions from rookie cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant, the Seahawks finished eighth in the NFL with 25 of them in 2022. Woolen led all cornerbacks with six interceptions, turning in a Defensive Rookie of the Year worthy campaign, while Bryant led all rookie defenders with four forced fumbles. Thanks to a second half surge, safety Quandre Diggs picked off four passes for the third consecutive season.

But none of those 25 turnovers came in either matchup against San Francisco, as Seattle lost the turnover margin 4-0 in the two games. This wasn't because Diggs and his co-horts didn't have chances, however.

Back in Week 2, midway through the first quarter, Bryant emulated former Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman by punching the ball out of star receiver Deebo Samuel's hands deep in 49ers territory. A recovery would have set Geno Smith and the offense with excellent starting field position while trailing by three on the scoreboard, presenting a prime opportunity to tie or take an early lead. Unfortunately, the ball took a friendly bounce off the turf right back into Samuel's hands, preventing the visitors from having any shot at securing the fumble. On the ensuing play, Samuel broke through an arm tackle by Darrell Taylor and sprinted 51 yards, setting up another 49ers field goal to extend the lead to 6-0.

In the Thursday Night Football rematch last month, the Seahawks failed to capitalize on another crucial turnover opportunity in 49ers territory with two minutes left to play in the first half. Down 7-3 after a field goal by Jason Myers, Diggs jumped a route by Jauan Jennings out of a two-deep safety look perfectly and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw him a gift-wrapped interception. But uncharacteristically, the Pro Bowl safety didn't see the ball clearly into his hands and allowed the pass to bounce off of his chest for an incompletion. Though San Francisco punted on the next play, if he would have secured the pick as expected, he had a lot of room to operate in front of him and Seattle likely would have had incredible field position to either cut the deficit to a point or take the lead before halftime.