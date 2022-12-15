Seahawks QB Geno Smith Ready For 'Big Division Game' vs. 49ers

After winning four straight games, the Seattle Seahawks have since lost three out of four and are once again fighting for their playoff lives.

Now, as they look to get back on track, the Seahawks are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a prime time Thursday night matchup. However, while it is a prime time game, quarterback Geno Smith is not worried about that aspect.

“It’s a big division game. Prime time games, we love them here," Smith said. "The fans have always been electric. We look forward to that, but for me, it’s a division game, and we got to win these next four games to give ourselves a chance for the playoffs."

"So, that means the most to me probably more than any other game that we have played this season. We got to be locked in and ready for this one.”

While the Seahawks odds of winning the NFC West are slim, a loss on Thursday completely eliminates them and allows the 49ers to wrap the division up. No, a loss doesn't completely eliminate them from the playoffs either but would make their path getting there much harder.

As well, a loss on Thursday would mark their fourth loss in their last five games and continue to kill the momentum they gained over the first half of the season.

