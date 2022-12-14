Seahawks 'Snake-Bit' QB Geno Smith 'Too Aggressive,' Must Play Smarter vs. 49ers

While Geno Smith continues to stack up touchdowns in bunches, the veteran has also seen a jump in turnovers that have contributed to the Seattle Seahawks losing three out of their past four games and vows to get back to the basics taking what defenses give him.

RENTON, Wash. - Even as the Seahawks have swooned in the second half of their schedule so far with three losses in their past four games, Geno Smith has continued to play at a high level under center.

But while Smith has thrown 10 touchdown passes and eclipsed 300 yards passing twice in those four games, the veteran signal caller has been less efficient and more charitable giving away the football as of late. Admitting he's been "snake-bit" by being too aggressive recently, including throwing a pair of ugly interceptions in Seattle's 30-24 loss to Carolina on Sunday, he's aiming to rein things in a bit with a critical rematch against San Francisco's stingy defense looming on Thursday night.

"We’ve been out there going after it, really being aggressive, and to me, I think I have been too aggressive as of late," Smith stated prior to Tuesday's practice. "So I have to get back to what I was doing early on which was taking what they give me and allowing us to have a complementary football team where we all play together and not feel like we are just trying to push the envelope or trying to push our limits to see what we can do.

"We know what we can do, but we have to stay on schedule.”

While Smith has heroically kept the offense afloat with his arm and legs, staying ahead of the sticks has been a major problem at times for the Seahawks amid their current slump. In back-to-back losses to the Buccaneers and Raiders, they converted on only four out of 18 third-down opportunities, failing to sustain drives and help keep their maligned defense off the field. Though those numbers improved the past two weeks, they still only converted one out of six third down tries in the second half on Sunday.

Playing a role in these struggles, Smith has seen an uptick in critical mistakes after doing an exceptional job taking care of the football in the first half. According to Pro Football Focus, he has uncorked 10 turnover-worthy throws in Seattle's past four games alone after making only 12 such throws in the first 10 games. Against Carolina, he lucked out only throwing two picks on five turnover-worthy throws, as cornerback Jaycee Horn nearly registered a second interception against him in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, Horn did pick off Smith on the Seahawks first play from scrimmage after dropping back from his flats assignment and the Panthers immediately capitalized with a touchdown pass from Sam Darnold on the next play, giving the Panthers a quick 10-0 advantage. Moments later, the deficit increased to a 17-0 hole that the Seahawks couldn't quite climb out of.

Not making excuses and shouldering the blame in defeat, Smith confessed circumstances partially of his own doing led to him taking more chances aiming to make big plays to will his team back into the game.