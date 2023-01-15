Feisty Seahawks Finally Succumb to 49ers, 41-23

Seattle led the NFC Wild Card game at halftime, before San Francisco's avalanche.

In the end, the overachieving Seattle Seahawks were undermanned.

On a rainy, feisty afternoon at Levi's Stadium, the biggest surprise of the NFL season hung tough for three quarters against their Super-Bowl contender opponents. Receiver D.K. Metcalf was the man, even on a field saturated by talented men. Geno Smith continue to dazzle by breaking tackles and making throws. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III punctured the league's stingiest scoring defense.

And when Jason Myers booted a 56-yard field goal, the two-touchdown underdog Seahawks were shocking the experts and the San Francisco 49ers by taking a 17-16 halftime lead.

After battling back from an early 10-0 punch in the mouth, the Cinderella Seahawks grabbed America's attention. Unfortunately, they also awoke the giant.

Led by Brock "Mr. Irrelevant" Purdy, the Niners took the second-half kickoff and drove 75 yards in 13 plays. By the time Purdy waltzed in from 1 yard, San Francisco reminded everyone who was boss.

Like they've done all season, the spunky Seahawks got off the mat. Led by runs by Smith and Walker and completions to Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, they marched 12 plays inside the Niners' Red Zone.

But poised to keep the game close, Seattle intead allowed it to be blown wide open.

On third-and-14, Niners' defensive end Charles Omenihu poked the ball free from Smith in the pocket. Nick Bosa recovered, but Seattle never did.

Instead of at least a field goal to keep it a once-score game, the turnover led to a Niners' counter-punch scoring drive to make it 31-17. Then a Seattle punt and the ensuing back-breaker: a 74-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Deebo Samuel made possible by Seahawks' safety Quandre Diggs taking a bad angle on the sideline.

On Seattle's next possession Smith was picked off and the misleading rout was on.

Turning Russell Wilson from a GOAT into a punchline, Smith produced an amazing season. He set franchise records for completions, yards and completion percentage and joined Wilson and Dave Kreig as the only Seahawks' quarterbacks to throw 30 touchdowns.

He earned respect. He earned a $1 million bonus for making the playoffs. He earned the job heading into the 2023 season.

But even with Smith's magic on display and Metcalf's two-touchdown, 136-yard performance, the Seahawks are no match for the 49ers. Yes, even with third-string-turned-No.-1 quarterback Purdy.

Bottom line: The Seahawks played San Francisco three times this season and lost by 20, eight and 18 points.

There is no shame, because for three quarters this was a competitive game. And there is no shame, because Purdy is 6-0, the Niners have won 11 in a row and have as good of a chance to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII as anyone.

Score in the second half: Niners 25, Seahawks 6.

It was a sour end, to a surprisingly sweet Seattle season.

