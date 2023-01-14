Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 14 FIGHT! The 49ers and the Seahawks?

It's tight.

And it's a fight.

The 49ers have taken a third-quarter lead, 23-17, in this playoff matchup ... with things getting chippy during the drive when the 49ers appeared to take issue with Seattle safety Johnathan Abram "putting a twist'' on the ankle of star Deebo Samuel after a 21-yard gain.

The 49ers scored five plays later. ...

With the chippiness likely to continue ...

JAN 12 BAD WEATHER? Saturday's playoff game between the Seahawks and the 49ers might very well include inclement weather as a factor.

Rain in the Bay? AccuWeather predicts a 98-percent chance of that.

Wind in the Bay? Yes, maybe even 29-MPH winds.

Does that mean this meeting might have to be a run-to-win contest? If so, Christian McCaffrey of the Niners is probably fine with that ... and award-winning rookie Ken Walker III of the Seahawks probably is as well.

JAN 3 BILLS VS. BENGALS REMAINS POSTPONED

The Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be played this week in wake of the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the league announced Tuesday.

Here's the full statement:

The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular-season schedule. We will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday's game and was administered medical attention after it was later revealed that he had suffered cardiac arrest. He remained in critical condition at the ICU at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

DEC 25 RUSSELL'S THE WORST? The Los Angeles Rams' 51-14 Christmas crushing of Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos reduced the former Seattle QB's new team to 4-11. But in some ways, this marked a new low.

Wilson didn't belong on the same field with Baker Mayfield. ... causing our guys at Rams Digest SI, covering the game, to suggest that Russ is "the crummiest QB in the NFL.''

Mayfield, remember, was dumped outright by Carolina but now, off waivers, continues to climb from the scrapheap to offer promise, here finishing a wildly efficient 24 of 28 for 230 yards and two TD tosses.

And Wilson? He was part of a Broncos offense that gave up four interceptions and six sacks. ('Hawk-turned-Ram bobby Wagner had one of each on his unfortunate old pal Wilson.)

Writes Rams SI: "Wilson's Broncos are going nowhere in a painfully plodding manner, making this humiliation largely watchable in the way of a slow-motion train wreck.''

OK, maybe Wilson isn't "the crummiest.'' But the Broncos' trade for him?

Yeah. To the delight of Seahawks fans ... the crummiest.

DEC 24 HOMER QUESTIONABLE Seattle Seahawks backup running Travis Homer is questionable to return vs. the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon with an ankle injury.

Homer's injury occurred in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Seahawks trailing 7-0.

DeeJay Dallas will fill in for Homer as the No. 2 running back until Homer is able to return.

DEC 21 FOUR TO PRO BOWL The Seattle Seahawks will be represented in the 2023 Pro Bowl by four players, the NFL announced. Quandre Diggs and Jason Myers will be going back, and a pair of first-timers - the vet QB Geno Smith and the rookie corner Tariq Woolen - will be joining them.

DEC 21 FRANCO PASSES AWAY Franco Harris, the former Steelers all-time great who finished his Hall of Fame career with the Seahawks, has passed away at the age of 72.

Harris, the running back known in the football world for “The Immaculate Reception,'' was part of four Steelers Super Bowl winners. Harris played 13 years in the NFL – 12 with the Steelers and one with the Seahawks in 1984 before the nine-time Pro Bowler retired.

Harris' death comes on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the play that marked Pittsburgh jump to title contention NFL’s elite and just before this weekend's plan to retire his No. 32 during a ceremony at halftime of the Steelers game against the Las Vegas Raiders - the same team he victimized with the wild carom-catch for a winning TD in a playoff game against Oakland in 1972.