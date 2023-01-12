Seahawks Wild Card vs. 49ers: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Seattle Seahawks head south to California on Saturday for a Super Wild Card weekend matchup with division rival San Francisco at Levi's Stadium.

Seattle is hoping to win its first postseason game since 2019 and to survive the Wild Card round for the first time since the 2014 season.

The Seahawks have enjoyed a tremendous run from quarterback Geno Smith, who coach Pete Carroll named the starter ahead of Week 1, after trading away the face of the franchise in Russell Wilson in the offseason.

As unlikely as this playoff appearance might seem for Seattle, Smith thinks they've earned it.

"I would say it's not a fairy tale," Smith said. "I'd say it's very much reality, and where we are as a team is that we've been working hard. We put a lot of good stuff on tape as a team. I think we've came a long way since the beginning of the season, since training camp and OTAs, and it's all just a result of the hard work and all the repetition that everyone has put in.

"For us that's what it's about, sticking to the process, staying focused on the process, and making sure that's the main focus and everything else will take care of itself."

WHAT: No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (9-8) at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

WHERE: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA (68,500)

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, 1:30 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

