Seahawks Coach Sean Desai, 2 Others Set to Interview with Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai will be interviewing with the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. He’ll be competing against a longtime former Seahawk in the interview process.

He’ll be joined by former Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio and former Seahawks coach and player Kris Richard, who are also both hoping to land the job. Richard server as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints this past season.

The Dolphins fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on Jan. 19 after the team’s AFC Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on as a defensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears in 2013. He remained with the franchise until 2021, as he served as Chicago's defensive coordinator during his final season with the team.

Desai has helped lead a Seahawk defense that showed incredible improvement this season. Though there were still some late-season inconsistencies, the Seattle defense was a major reason for many of the team's nine wins, which ultimately proved to be enough to secure a playoff spot and a NFC Wild Card meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks won four straight games in the middle of the season thanks in large part to a defense that held the opposing offense in check, which led to all four wins coming by double digits.

Despite leading 17-16 at halftime, the Seahawks’ season ended with a 41-23 postseason loss to the Niners on Jan. 14.

