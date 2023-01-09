Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Reflects on Career Journey as Seattle Heads to Playoffs

Humble as always, on a day where his career crossed paths with franchise legend Steve Largent in multiple ways and the Seattle Seahawks punched a ticket to the playoffs, Tyler Lockett expressed gratitude for how far he's come in eight NFL seasons.

RENTON, Wash. - At the NFL level, separation between elite players and good players boils down the smallest of details. In the case of receivers, route running truly emulates an art form with the best of the best buttering up defenders to create big play opportunities as games progress.

Over the past eight years, few players have been better at accomplishing this task than receiver Tyler Lockett. With the Seattle Seahawks on the brink of playoff elimination, he put his elite route running savvy and football acumen on display once again on Sunday, helping his team manage to escape with a 19-16 overtime win over the Rams that ultimately vaulted them to a postseason berth.